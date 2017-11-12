Adrien-François ServaisBelgian 19th century composer & cellist. Born 6 June 1807. Died 26 November 1866
Adrien-François Servais
1807-06-06
Adrien-François Servais Biography (Wikipedia)
Adrien-François Servais (6 June 1807 – 26 November 1866) was one of the most influential cellists of the nineteenth century. He was born and died in Halle, Belgium. He is one of the founders of the Modern Cellistic Schools of Paris and Madrid, which began with his friend Auguste Franchomme and his disciple Víctor Mirecki Larramat. His compositions are still being studied, performed and recorded all over the world.
