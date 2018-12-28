John Allan CameronCanadian folk singer. Born 16 December 1938. Died 22 November 2006
John Allan Cameron
1938-12-16
John Allan Cameron Biography (Wikipedia)
John Allan Cameron, CM (16 December 1938 – 22 November 2006) was a Canadian folk singer, "The Godfather of Celtic Music" in Canada. Noted for performing traditional music on his twelve string guitar, he released his first album in 1969. He released 10 albums during his lifetime and was featured on national television. He was a recipient of the East Coast Music Award's Lifetime Achievement Award and the Order of Canada, conferred in 2003.
