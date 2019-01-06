KajagoogooFormed 1982. Disbanded 1985
Kajagoogoo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqsqj.jpg
1982
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7bc51021-6a84-4a04-ada3-0541615a97bc
Kajagoogoo Biography (Wikipedia)
Kajagoogoo are a British new wave band, best known for their 1983 hit single "Too Shy", which reached No. 1 in the UK Singles Chart, and the Top 10 in numerous other countries.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Kajagoogoo Tracks
Sort by
Too Shy
Kajagoogoo
Too Shy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsqj.jpglink
Too Shy
Last played on
Big Apple
Kajagoogoo
Big Apple
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsqj.jpglink
Big Apple
Last played on
Kajagoogoo Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
The continuing relevance of Heaven 17's ‘Penthouse And Pavement’
-
Heaven 17's Glenn Gregory and Martyn Ware join Mark and Stuart
-
Iggy Popmaster with Iggy Pop, Spandau Ballet and John Cleese
-
Gary Kemp on writing Gold: "I wanted to do a James Bond theme"
-
Gary Kemp and Tony Hadley sing Spandau Ballet's True
-
Gary Kemp and Tony Hadley sing Spandau Ballet's Lifeline
-
Gary Kemp and Tony Hadley sing Spandau's Code of Love
-
Gary Kemp on Spandau's True: "I wanted to write an Al Green song"
Back to artist