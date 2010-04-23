SoleUS experimental hip hop artist Tim Holland, Anticon associated. Born 25 September 1977
Sole
1977-09-25
Sole Biography (Wikipedia)
James Timothy Holland Jr. (born September 25, 1977), better known by his stage name Sole, is an American underground hip hop artist from Portland, Maine. He is one of eight co-founders of the record label Anticon. He has been a member of the groups Northern Exposure, Live Poets, Deep Puddle Dynamics, So-Called Artists, Da Babylonianz, Sole and the Skyrider Band and Waco Boyz.
Sole Tracks
Heaven
Sole
Heaven
Heaven
