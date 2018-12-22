The Living SistersFormed 2006
The Living Sisters
2006
The Living Sisters Biography (Wikipedia)
The Living Sisters is a female folk group consisting of Alex Lilly, Inara George, Becky Stark and Eleni Mandell. The members began collaborating in 2006 during breaks from their other projects. In 2009 they began recordings for their first album Love To Live, which was finished and released in 2010.
In March 2011, the video for "How Are You Doing" which was directed by Michel Gondry was released.
The Living Sisters Tracks
How Are You Doing?
The Living Sisters
How Are You Doing?
How Are You Doing?
Ferris Wheel
The Living Sisters
Ferris Wheel
Ferris Wheel
(You Don't Know)How Glad I Am
The Living Sisters
(You Don't Know)How Glad I Am
(You Don't Know)How Glad I Am
Blue
The Living Sisters
Blue
Blue
Cradle
The Living Sisters
Cradle
Cradle
