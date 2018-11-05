LemaitreOslo-based, Norwegian indie-electronica duo. Formed 20 July 2010
Lemaitre Biography
Lemaitre is a Norwegian indie electronic duo hailing from Oslo. The duo consists of members Ketil Jansen and Ulrik Denizou Lund,. Jansen and Lund came together to form Lemaitre on 20 June 2010. Lemaitre is currently based in Los Angeles, California.
Since the duo's inception in summer 2010, Lemaitre has released a number of EPs, including the Relativity Series: Relativity 1, 2, 3 and Relativity by Nite; The Friendly Sound; and Singularity.
The duo released their seventh EP, 1749, on 29 January 2016 and released their first album, Chapter One, on 2 June 2017.
Lemaitre Tracks
Cut To Black
Closer (feat. Jennie Abrahamson)
Dancing On The Moon (Botnek Remix) - Hotel Garuda
Closer
All I Need (Nebbra Remix)
We Got U (feat. The Knocks)
Strobes Pt. 2
Continuum
Time To Realize
