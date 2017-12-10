Jay GruskaBorn 23 April 1953
Jay Gruska
1953-04-23
Jay Gruska Biography
Jay Gruska (born April 23, 1952) is an American singer-songwriter and composer best known for his film and television scoring, and for writing hit songs for a variety of artists. He has composed musical scores for dozens of TV dramas, with over 500 hours of shows played internationally.
Gruska has received three Emmy Award nominations, one Genie Award nomination, and nine ASCAP awards. Some of his best-known scores are for the TV shows Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, Charmed, and Supernatural.
Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman
Jay Gruska
Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman
Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman
Friends and Lovers
Seth Green
Friends and Lovers
Friends and Lovers
