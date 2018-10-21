Becca StevensBorn June 1984
Becca Stevens
1984-06
Becca Stevens Biography (Wikipedia)
Becca Stevens (born June 14, 1984) is an American singer, songwriter, and guitarist who draws upon elements of jazz, chamber-pop, indie-rock, and folk.
She has collaborated with artists including Jacob Collier, Laura Mvula, Billy Childs, David Crosby, and many others. She has also worked with pianists Taylor Eigsti, Timo Andres, and Brad Mehldau, in addition to the Grammy award-winning jazz ensemble Snarky Puppy. Stevens leads the Becca Stevens Band, with Liam Robinson on accordion and keyboards, Chris Tordini on bass, and Jordan Perlson on drums and percussion. She was a member of the band Tillery with Gretchen Parlato and Rebecca Martin.
Becca Stevens Tracks
Jacob Collier
Last played on
Queen Mab
Becca Stevens
Last played on
Well Loved (feat. Laura Mvula)
Becca Stevens
Last played on
I Asked
Snarky Puppy
Last played on
Dragon (feat. Becca Stevens)
José James
Last played on
The Confession
Becca Stevens
Last played on
Playlists featuring Becca Stevens
Past BBC Events
Proms 2018: Prom 7: Jacob Collier and Friends
Royal Albert Hall
2018-07-19T05:15:51
19
Jul
2018
Proms 2018: Prom 7: Jacob Collier and Friends
Royal Albert Hall
