Becca Stevens (born June 14, 1984) is an American singer, songwriter, and guitarist who draws upon elements of jazz, chamber-pop, indie-rock, and folk.

She has collaborated with artists including Jacob Collier, Laura Mvula, Billy Childs, David Crosby, and many others. She has also worked with pianists Taylor Eigsti, Timo Andres, and Brad Mehldau, in addition to the Grammy award-winning jazz ensemble Snarky Puppy. Stevens leads the Becca Stevens Band, with Liam Robinson on accordion and keyboards, Chris Tordini on bass, and Jordan Perlson on drums and percussion. She was a member of the band Tillery with Gretchen Parlato and Rebecca Martin.