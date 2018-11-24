KongosFormed 2007
Kongos
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2007
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7bbd2f4c-b5b3-4ed1-92ce-53aef244f00d
Kongos Biography (Wikipedia)
Kongos (often styled as KONGOS) is South African American band, now based in Phoenix, Arizona. The alternative rock group consists of four brothers: Johnny (accordion, keyboards, vocals), Jesse (drums, percussion, vocals), Daniel (guitar, vocals), and Dylan Kongos (bass guitar, lap slide guitar, vocals).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Kongos Tracks
Sort by
Come With Me Now
Kongos
Come With Me Now
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0249d97.jpglink
Come With Me Now
Last played on
Take It From Me
Kongos
Take It From Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Take It From Me
Last played on
I Don't Mind
Kongos
I Don't Mind
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p050zw20.jpglink
I Don't Mind
Last played on
Hey I Don't Know
Kongos
Hey I Don't Know
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hey I Don't Know
Last played on
Come With Me
Kongos
Come With Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Come With Me
Last played on
I'm Only Joking
Kongos
I'm Only Joking
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'm Only Joking
Last played on
He's Gonna Step On You Again
Kongos
He's Gonna Step On You Again
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
He's Gonna Step On You Again
Last played on
Kongos Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist