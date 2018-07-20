maNgaTurkish nu metal band. Formed 2001
maNga
2001
maNga Biography (Wikipedia)
Manga (also stylized as maNga) is a Turkish rock band whose music is mainly a fusion of Anatolian melodies with electronic elements. In 2009, they won both the Best Turkish Act award from MTV Turkey and consequently the Best European Act award from MTV Networks Europe in MTV Europe Music Awards 2009. They represented Turkey at the Eurovision Song Contest 2010 with the song "We Could Be the Same" and took second place.
maNga Tracks
The (feat. maNga)
Monkstar
Hate me Slow (Dellux Remix)
maNga
Platonia (Remix) (feat. maNga & No Lay)
Olivia Louise
Winter Silver (Remix) (feat. Mikill Pane)
maNga
Never Give Up (Remix) (feat. Youngs Teflon, maNga, Izzie Gibbs, Wax Doctor, Louis Rei, MDM & Realz)
Star One
*Tag No.1* Never Give Up (Remix) (feat. Youngs Teflon, maNga, Izzie Gibbs, Wax Doctor, Louis Rei, & Realz)
Star One
Never Give Up (Remix) (feat. Youngs Teflon, maNga, Izzie Gibbs, Wax Doctor, Louis Rei, MDM & Realz)
Star One
Bam Bam Part 2 (feat. maNga & Scratchy)
Jessica Agombar
