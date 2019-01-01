Ritual CarnageFormed 1994
Ritual Carnage
1994
Ritual Carnage Biography (Wikipedia)
Ritual Carnage is a thrash metal band formed in 1998. All the members are Japanese except for Damian Montgomery, their American frontman and leader.
