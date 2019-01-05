SnakehipsUK electronic duo. Formed 27 September 2010
Snakehips are a British electronic music duo. The line-up consists of Oliver Lee and James Carter. Snakehips made their name with Hype Machine doing remixes for Banks, The Weeknd, Bondax and Wild Belle. They are best known for their 2015 single, "All My Friends".
