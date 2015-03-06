Danny JacobBorn 8 October 1956
Danny Jacob (born October 8, 1956[citation needed]) is an American composer, songwriter and guitarist. He is best known for composing the score for Phineas and Ferb and singing some songs in the show. He is also known for co-producing the music for the Disney Junior show Sofia The First. He is a three-time Emmy-nominated composer. He also wrote the theme songs for Lilo & Stitch: The Series, The Emperor's New School, Kim Possible, Sonny With A Chance, and Jackie Chan Adventures. As a featured guitarist, Jacob has performed on Shrek, the Bette Midler HBO concert Diva Las Vegas, and on Ray Charles and Aretha Franklin's "Heaven Help Us".
