Company Flow Biography (Wikipedia)
Company Flow was an American hip hop trio from Brooklyn, New York City, consisting of Bigg Jus, El-P and Mr. Len.
The group was at one time associated with the independent record label Rawkus Records. Rapper/producer El-P and DJ/producer Mr. Len founded the group in 1993 in Queens, New York where rapper/producer Bigg Jus later joined.
