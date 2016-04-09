The Wolf and the WeatherFormed 16 July 2014
The Wolf and the Weather
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2014-07-16
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7bb109d3-6e41-465d-84b4-33b539812a39
The Wolf and the Weather Tracks
Sort by
Untitled Nude
The Wolf and the Weather
Untitled Nude
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wanderlust
The Wolf and the Weather
Wanderlust
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wanderlust
Last played on
Back to artist