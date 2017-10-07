Mary Ann McCallBorn 4 May 1919. Died 4 December 1994
Mary Ann McCall
1919-05-04
Mary Ann McCall Biography
Mary Ann McCall (May 4, 1919 in Philadelphia – December 14, 1994 in Los Angeles, California) was a pop and jazz singer. Aside from solo work, she sang for Charlie Barnet, Tommy Dorsey, and Woody Herman. She was briefly married to Al Cohn. In 1949 she won the Down Beat Readers' Poll for "Girl Singer (With Band)".
Youre Mine, You
Mary Ann McCall
Youre Mine, You
Youre Mine, You
Nice Work If You Can Get It
Mary Ann McCall
Nice Work If You Can Get It
Nice Work If You Can Get It
Im Yours
Mary Ann McCall
Im Yours
Im Yours
I Got It Bad and That Ain't Good
Mary Ann McCall
I Got It Bad and That Ain't Good
I Got It Bad and That Ain't Good
