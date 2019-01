Mary Ann McCall (May 4, 1919 in Philadelphia – December 14, 1994 in Los Angeles, California) was a pop and jazz singer. Aside from solo work, she sang for Charlie Barnet, Tommy Dorsey, and Woody Herman. She was briefly married to Al Cohn. In 1949 she won the Down Beat Readers' Poll for "Girl Singer (With Band)".

