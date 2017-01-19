Giuseppe ColombiBorn 1635. Died 27 September 1694
Giuseppe Colombi
1635
Giuseppe Colombi Biography (Wikipedia)
Giuseppe Colombi (Modena, 1635-Modena, 27 or 29 September 1694) was an Italian musician and composer, active in the Baroque period. In 1674, he was named maestro di cappella for the court in Modena. In 1678, he replaced Giovanni Maria Bononcini as maestro of the Cathedral of Modena. He wrote various symphonies, sonatas, and balletti.
Tromba A Basso Solo
Giuseppe Colombi
Tromba A Basso Solo
Tromba A Basso Solo
