Giuseppe Colombi (Modena, 1635-Modena, 27 or 29 September 1694) was an Italian musician and composer, active in the Baroque period. In 1674, he was named maestro di cappella for the court in Modena. In 1678, he replaced Giovanni Maria Bononcini as maestro of the Cathedral of Modena. He wrote various symphonies, sonatas, and balletti.