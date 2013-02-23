BrideFormed 1985. Disbanded December 2013
Bride
1985
Bride Biography (Wikipedia)
Bride was an American Christian metal band formed in the 1980s, by brothers Dale and Troy Thompson. During the band's peak years it was known for covering a wide range of musical styles and remains popular in places like Brazil. Their song "Same 'Ol Sinner" is on the Digital Praise PC game Guitar Praise.[citation needed]
Summer Sunset
Summer Sunset
Summer Sunset
Ned Expressway
Ned Expressway
Ned Expressway
