Wallace Wilson (born 17 January 1978), better known by the stage name Red Rat, is a Jamaican dancehall reggae recording and performing artist. He was born in Saint Ann's Bay, Saint Ann Parish, Jamaica. He is known for his up-beat music, comical style, and signature catch phrase "Oh, No!".

Wilson's father was the guitarist for Byron Lee & the Dragonaires and two of his older brothers were professional musicians before him.

Red Rat's debut album, Oh, No.. It's Red Rat (1997) featured songs such as "Shelly Ann", "Dwayne", "Tight-up Skirt", "Cruise" (featured in the movie The Big Hit), and "Big Man, Little Yute". It became one of the best selling records from Greensleeves Records.[citation needed]

His second album, I’m a Big Kid Now, followed in 2000, with yet more hits and critical acclaim. His musical diversity and mainstream popularity led to a series of collaborations with artists such as Treach of Naughty by Nature, Kele Le Roc, Renee from Zhane, NEXT, British icons Groove Armada and his cousin, Canadian hip-hop artist, Dan-e-o. Recently, Red Rat has emerged back in the media with his new hit, "Rise up Zimbabwe" which was a joint project with ABRA (African Bread Recording Artists). The song was released in April 2010 and immediately saw popularity in the music fans of Zimbabwe.