CalibanGerman metalcore band. Formed 1997
Caliban
1997
Caliban Biography (Wikipedia)
Caliban are a German metalcore band from Essen. They have released eleven studio albums to-date, and two split albums with Heaven Shall Burn.
Caliban Tracks
Caliban's Revenge
Caliban
Caliban's Revenge
Caliban's Revenge
