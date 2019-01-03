Edmund RubbraBritish composer. Born 23 May 1901. Died 14 February 1986
Edmund Rubbra Biography (Wikipedia)
Edmund Rubbra (23 May 1901 – 14 February 1986) was a British composer. He composed both instrumental and vocal works for soloists, chamber groups and full choruses and orchestras. He was greatly esteemed by fellow musicians and was at the peak of his fame in the mid-20th century. The most famous of his pieces are his eleven symphonies. Although he was active at a time when many people wrote twelve-tone music, he decided not to write in this idiom himself. Instead he devised his own distinctive style. His later works were not as popular with the concert-going public as his previous ones had been, although he never lost the respect of his colleagues. Therefore, his output as a whole is less celebrated today than would have been expected from its sheer merit and from his early popularity. He was the brother of the engineer Arthur Rubbra.
Trio in one movement, Op.68
Piano Concerto in G, Op.55
Amicus meus (9 Tenebrae motets)
Lament (Lento E Dolente)
In monte Olivete (Nine Tenebrae motets, Op 72 No 1)
25 Variations and fugue on a theme by G F Handel (Op.24)
Improvisation for solo cello op 124
Upon The Crucifix
Variations and Fugue on a Theme of Handel
Meditations on a Byzantine hymn for viola solo
Psalm 6 (Three Psalms Op. 61 No. 1)
Symphony No.11
9 Tenebrae Motets Op.72 For Chorus
Symphony no. 11 Op.153
String Quartet No. 4 Op.150
Symphony no. 9 Op.140 (Sinfonia Sacra) - And Jesus Led Them'; 'Viri Galilaei'
Veni, creator spiritus - motet Op.130
The Jade mountain Op.116 extracts
Variations on 'The shining river' Op.101
Violin Concerto Op.103 - 1st movement; Allegro
Symphony no. 7 in C major Op.88 - 2nd movement; Vivace e leggiero
Missa a 3 Op.98
9 Tenebrae Motets Op.72 - no.3 Ecce vidimus eum
Ode To The Queen Op.83
Concerto in A major Op.75 -1st movement; Introduzione quasi una fantasia - moderato
Piano Trio No. 1 Op.68
Missa In Honorem Sancti Dominici Op.66
Sonata In G Minor Op.60 - 3rd movement; Tema con variazioni
Symphony No. 4 Op.53 - 1st movement; Con moto
Improvisations On Virginal Pieces By Giles Farnaby Op.50 - Farnaby's conceit
Symphony no. 1 Op.44
Sonata no. 2 Op.31
Sonatina Op.19
A Hymn to the virgin
Dormi, Jesu - lullaby Op.3
A Tribute, Op 56
Jade Mountain - V. Farewell to a Japanese Buddhist Priest Bound Homeward
Nunc Dimittis: Rubbra in A flat
Magnificat: Rubbra in A flat
Viola Concerto
