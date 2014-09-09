Jeanette ScovottiBorn 5 December 1936
Jeanette Scovotti
Jeanette Scovotti Biography (Wikipedia)
Jeanette Scovotti (born December 5, 1936 in New York City) is an American coloratura soprano.
Mein Herr Marquis (Die Fledermaus)
Johann Strauss II
Mein Herr Marquis (Die Fledermaus)
Mein Herr Marquis (Die Fledermaus)
