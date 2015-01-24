Adrian BorlandBorn 6 December 1957. Died 26 April 1999
Adrian Borland Biography (Wikipedia)
Adrian Kelvin Borland (6 December 1957 – 26 April 1999) was an English singer, songwriter, guitarist and record producer, best known as the frontman of post-punk band The Sound.
Following a substantial musical career spanning numerous groups, as well as a solo career, he succumbed to symptoms of what is known as schizoaffective disorder, and committed suicide by jumping in front of a train on 26 April 1999.
