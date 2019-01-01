DJ Skeet SkeetBorn 27 November 1985
Trevor McFedries (born November 27, 1985), was known professionally as Yung Skeeter and formerly known as DJ Skeet Skeet, is an American DJ, producer, director, manager, and recording artist currently signed to Dim Mak Records. He has worked as a DJ, producer, and director for acts like Katy Perry, Azealia Banks, Chris Brown, Steve Aoki, and others. He toured alongside Katy Perry on her 2011 California Dreams Tour. He has also performed at festivals like Lollapalooza and Coachella. In 2008, he was given the "People's Choice Award for Best DJ" by Paper magazine. Skeeter is also an artist advocate at Spotify and a brand ambassador for VitaminWater.
