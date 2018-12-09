Emma Ruth Rundle
Emma Ruth Rundle
Emma Ruth Rundle is an American singer-songwriter, guitarist and visual artist based in Louisville, Kentucky. Formerly of the Nocturnes, she has released three solo albums and is a current member of Red Sparowes and Marriages.
Darkhorse
Dead Set Eyes
Control
Just Breathe (feat. Emma Ruth Rundle)
Light Song
Fever Dreams
Marked For Death (Radio 1 Session, 14 May 2017)
Hand of God
Real Big Sky (Radio 1 Session, 14 May 2017)
Heaven (Radio 1 Session, 14 May 2017)
Protection (Radio 1 Session, 14 May 2017)
The Distance
Marked for Death
Protection
Real Big Sky
Arms I Know So Well
