Eduard BrunnerBorn 14 July 1939. Died 27 April 2017
Eduard Brunner Biography (Wikipedia)
Eduard Brunner (14 July 1939 – 27 April 2017) was a classical clarinetist. He began his musical education in Basel (Switzerland) where he was born, continuing his studies at the Paris Conservatoire with Louis Cahuzac. For thirty years he was the first Clarinet of the Munich's Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra and later he was Professor of Clarinet and Chamber Music at the Hochschule für Musik und Darstellende Kunst in Saarbrücken (Germany).
His concert engagements as soloist and in chamber ensembles took him around the world and he frequently participated in Music Festivals at Lockenhaus, Vienna, Moscow, Warsaw, Schleswig-Holstein, Berlin, amongst others. He also undertook numerous Master Classes in different countries and has an extensive discography of over 250 works for Clarinet. He edited and recorded the complete works of Carl Stamitz and Ludwig Spohr for Clarinet.
He was an eminent musician who has had an influence on various artists and played at the premiere of a number of works that have become a part of the Clarinet repertoire, such as works by Helmut Lachenmann, Isang Yun, Edison Denisov, Jean Françaix, Gia Kancheli, Krzysztof Meyer, amongst others.
Eduard Brunner Tracks
Aquarium (Carnival of the Animals)
Carnival of the Animals
Three Dances from A Soldier's Tale
Clarinet Quintet in A major, K 581 (4th mvt)
Clarinet Quintet in A major, K 581 (4th mvt)
The Cuckoo in the Depths of the Wood (Carnival of the Animals)
Clarinet Quintet in B major, Op 34 (3rd mvt)
Clarinet Quintet in B flat major, Op 34 (1st mvt)
Selections from Divertissement for Oboe, Clarinet and Bassoon
Concerto for clarinet and bassoon (1st mvt)
'Schott' Concerto for Violin, Clarinet, Horn and String Sextet, (2nd mvt)
Fossils (Carnival of the Animals)
Carnival of the animals: No.3, Hemiones (Animaix veloces)
Carnival of the Animals - No. 7 Aquarium
Quintet in E flat for piano and wind
Pianists (Carnival of the Animals)
Clarinet Quintet in B minor, Op 115
Fantasiestücke, Op 73
Sinfonia concertante in E flat major K.297b for oboe, cl, hn, bn & orch, attrib.
Carnival of the Animals (Finale)
