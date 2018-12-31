Milk & Sugar
Milk & Sugar
Milk & Sugar Biography
Milk & Sugar are German house music producers and record label owners (based in Munich) Mike Milk (real name, Michael Kronenberger) and Steven Sugar (real name, Steffen Harding). The two have collaborated since 1993 under a variety of names, including Axis, Hitch Hiker & Jacques Dumondt, and Mike Stone & Steve Heller, and have scored major club hits internationally, including a re-make of John Paul Young's "Love Is in the Air".
Milk & Sugar Tracks
Let The Sun Shine In
Milk & Sugar
Let The Sun Shine In
Let The Sun Shine In
Hey Nah Nah Nah (Radio_edit)
Milk & Sugar
Hey Nah Nah Nah (Radio_edit)
Hey Nah Nah Nah (Radio_edit)
Summertime (Siege remix)
Milk & Sugar
Summertime (Siege remix)
Summertime (Siege remix)
Music Is Moving (Nora en Pure Remix)
Milk & Sugar
Music Is Moving (Nora en Pure Remix)
Music Is Moving (Nora en Pure Remix)
Hey (Nah Nah Nah)
Milk & Sugar
Hey (Nah Nah Nah)
Hey (Nah Nah Nah)
Higher & Higher (David Morales 1999 edit)
Milk & Sugar
Higher & Higher (David Morales 1999 edit)
Higher & Higher (David Morales 1999 edit)
Da Funk
Daft Punk
Da Funk
Da Funk
Feels Like You Wanna Sing
Gilles Martin & Mitch LJ
Feels Like You Wanna Sing
Feels Like You Wanna Sing
My Lovin (Mat.Joe Remix) (feat. Barbara Tucker)
Milk & Sugar
My Lovin (Mat.Joe Remix) (feat. Barbara Tucker)
My Lovin (Mat.Joe Remix) (feat. Barbara Tucker)
