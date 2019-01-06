Mark LockheartSaxophone, composer. Born 31 March 1961
Mark Lockheart
1961-03-31
Mark Lockheart Biography (Wikipedia)
Mark Lockheart (born Lymington, 1961) is a British jazz tenor saxophonist who came to prominence as a member of the Loose Tubes big band during the 1980s.
Mark Lockheart Tracks
This Much I Know Is True
Mark Lockheart
This Much I Know Is True
This Much I Know Is True
A View From Above
Mark Lockheart
A View From Above
A View From Above
Ebeneser
Lleuwen Steffan
Ebeneser
Ebeneser
Uptown
Mark Lockheart
Uptown
Uptown
Jungle Lady
Mark Lockheart
Jungle Lady
Jungle Lady
My Caravan
Mark Lockheart
My Caravan
My Caravan
It Don't Mean A Thing
Mark Lockheart
It Don't Mean A Thing
It Don't Mean A Thing
It Don't Mean A Thing If It Ain't Got That Swing
Mark Lockheart
Mark Lockheart
It Don't Mean A Thing If It Ain't Got That Swing
Take The A Train
Mark Lockheart
Take The A Train
Take The A Train
Ship to Shore
Mark Lockheart
Ship to Shore
Ship to Shore
