Belle Epoque. 70s French disco. Formed 1977. Disbanded 1981
Belle Epoque
1977
Belle Epoque Biography (Wikipedia)
Belle Epoque (also referenced in some sources as La Belle Epoque) was the name of a female vocal trio, based in Paris, France. The group first rose to popularity during the late 1970s with a disco remake of the song "Black Is Black", originally a hit in 1966 for the Spanish group Los Bravos.
Belle Epoque Tracks
Miss Broadway
Belle Epoque
Miss Broadway
Miss Broadway
Bamalama
Belle Epoque
Bamalama
Bamalama
Black Is Black
La Belle Epoque
Black Is Black
Black Is Black
Miss Broadway (Kane Ian Remix)
Belle Epoque
Miss Broadway (Kane Ian Remix)
Miss Broadway (Kane Ian Remix)
