Eduard Toldrà i SolerBorn 7 April 1895. Died 31 May 1962
Eduard Toldrà Soler (Vilanova i la Geltrú 7 April 1895 – Barcelona, 31 May 1962) was a Spanish Catalan conductor and composer.
Toldrà played an important role in the Culture of Barcelona. In 1944 he founded the Barcelona Symphony Orchestra at the Palau de la Música Catalana, where his deputy in 1957 was his friend Ricardo Lamote de Grignon. Toldrà was a regular juror on the Maria Canals International Music Competition. His students included Antoni Ros-Marbà and Xavier Montsalvatge. The personal papers of Eduard Toldrà are preserved in the Biblioteca de Catalunya.
