KlymaxxFormed 1979. Disbanded 1994
Klymaxx
1979
Klymaxx Biography (Wikipedia)
Klymaxx is an American all-female Pop/R&B band from Los Angeles, California. Formed in 1979 by producer/drummer Bernadette Cooper, guitarist Cheryl Cooleyand keyboard player Lynn Malsby. The original lead vocalists were Lorena Porter Shelby and Joyce "Fenderella" Irby, who later left for a solo career. In 1990, the group became a trio, with Shelby, guitarist Cheryl Cooley, and keyboardist Robbin Grider. "I Miss You" was a major hit for the band in 1985.
Klymaxx Tracks
Meeting In The Ladies Room
Meeting In The Ladies Room
Fashion
Fashion
Meeting in the Ladies Room (12" Version)
Meeting in the Ladies Room (12" Version)
