Klymaxx is an American all-female Pop/R&B band from Los Angeles, California. Formed in 1979 by producer/drummer Bernadette Cooper, guitarist Cheryl Cooleyand keyboard player Lynn Malsby. The original lead vocalists were Lorena Porter Shelby and Joyce "Fenderella" Irby, who later left for a solo career. In 1990, the group became a trio, with Shelby, guitarist Cheryl Cooley, and keyboardist Robbin Grider. "I Miss You" was a major hit for the band in 1985.