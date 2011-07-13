Gene Victor Parsons (born September 4, 1944 in Morongo Valley, California) is an American drummer, banjo player, guitarist, singer-songwriter, and engineer, best known for his work with the Byrds from 1968 to 1972. Parsons has also released solo albums and played in bands including Nashville West, The Flying Burrito Brothers, and Parsons Green. He is credited with inventing the B-Bender (also known as the StringBender) along with guitarist Clarence White and the device is often referred to as the Parsons/White B-Bender, a trademarked name.