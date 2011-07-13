Gene ParsonsBorn 9 April 1944
Gene Parsons
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1944-04-09
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7b9660a2-f338-41c3-b805-b80cfb914cdd
Gene Parsons Biography (Wikipedia)
Gene Victor Parsons (born September 4, 1944 in Morongo Valley, California) is an American drummer, banjo player, guitarist, singer-songwriter, and engineer, best known for his work with the Byrds from 1968 to 1972. Parsons has also released solo albums and played in bands including Nashville West, The Flying Burrito Brothers, and Parsons Green. He is credited with inventing the B-Bender (also known as the StringBender) along with guitarist Clarence White and the device is often referred to as the Parsons/White B-Bender, a trademarked name.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Gene Parsons Tracks
Sort by
Hot Burrito No1
Gene Parsons
Hot Burrito No1
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hot Burrito No1
Last played on
Gunga Din
Gene Parsons
Gunga Din
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gunga Din
Last played on
Gene Parsons Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist