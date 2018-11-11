Gary MillerEnglish singer. Born 1924. Died 15 June 1968
Gary Miller
1924
Gary Miller Biography (Wikipedia)
Gary Miller, born Neville Williams (1924 – 15 June 1968) was an English popular music singer and actor of the 1950s and 1960s. His career spanned only 13 years before he died of a heart attack in 1968. He released 24 singles and six EPs on the Pye label between 1955 and 1967. Pye released a further compilation EP after his death.
Gary Miller Tracks
If You Were The Only Girl In The World
If You Were The Only Girl In The World
Stingray
Aqua Marina
The Story Of My Life
The Night is Young (And Youre So Beautiful)
Lollipop
Stingray
There Goes That Song Again
Robin Hood
Lollipop
The Night is Young
Gary Miller Links
