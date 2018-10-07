The Cox Family is an American country/ bluegrass music group from Cotton Valley in Webster Parish in northwestern Louisiana, United States. The Cox Family can be heard on the O Brother, Where Art Thou? soundtrack. Their 1994 collaboration with Alison Krauss, I Know Who Holds Tomorrow, won the 1995 Grammy Award for Best Southern, Country or Bluegrass Gospel Album. They were nominated for a Grammy for their album Beyond the City. They may also be heard on the Traveller (1997) motion picture soundtrack with their renditions of the Carter Family's "I'm Thinking Tonight, of My Blue Eyes" and "Sweeter Than the Flowers". In 2015 they released Gone Like the Cotton, their first album for nearly 20 years.