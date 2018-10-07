The Cox Family
The Cox Family
The Cox Family Biography (Wikipedia)
The Cox Family is an American country/ bluegrass music group from Cotton Valley in Webster Parish in northwestern Louisiana, United States. The Cox Family can be heard on the O Brother, Where Art Thou? soundtrack. Their 1994 collaboration with Alison Krauss, I Know Who Holds Tomorrow, won the 1995 Grammy Award for Best Southern, Country or Bluegrass Gospel Album. They were nominated for a Grammy for their album Beyond the City. They may also be heard on the Traveller (1997) motion picture soundtrack with their renditions of the Carter Family's "I'm Thinking Tonight, of My Blue Eyes" and "Sweeter Than the Flowers". In 2015 they released Gone Like the Cotton, their first album for nearly 20 years.
The Cox Family Tracks
Runaway
The Cox Family
Runaway
Runaway
You Oughta Be Here with Me/ I've Been a Long Time Leaving (feat. The Cox Family)
Alison Krauss
You Oughta Be Here with Me/ I've Been a Long Time Leaving (feat. The Cox Family)
Lizzie And The Rainman
The Cox Family
Lizzie And The Rainman
Lizzie And The Rainman
But I Do
The Cox Family
But I Do
But I Do
In The Palm Of Your Hand
Alison Krauss
In The Palm Of Your Hand
In The Palm Of Your Hand
Too Far Gone
The Cox Family
Too Far Gone
Too Far Gone
Jewels
Alison Krauss
Jewels
Jewels
Let It Roll
The Cox Family
Let It Roll
Let It Roll
Desire
The Cox Family
Desire
Desire
Broken Engagement (1974 version)
The Cox Family
Broken Engagement (1974 version)
Broken Engagement (1974 version)
Where No One Stands Alone
Alison Krauss & The Cox Family
Where No One Stands Alone
Where No One Stands Alone
Walk Over God's Heaven
Alison Krauss
Walk Over God's Heaven
Walk Over God's Heaven
Good Imitation Of The Blues
The Cox Family
Good Imitation Of The Blues
Good Imitation Of The Blues
Gone Like The Cotton
The Cox Family
Gone Like The Cotton
Gone Like The Cotton
Standing By The Bedside Of A Neighbour
The Cox Family
Standing By The Bedside Of A Neighbour
Standing By The Bedside Of A Neighbour
Another Lonesome Morning
The Cox Family
Another Lonesome Morning
Another Lonesome Morning
When God Dips Love In My Heart
The Cox Family
When God Dips Love In My Heart
When God Dips Love In My Heart
I Am Weary [Let Me Rest]
The Cox Family
I Am Weary [Let Me Rest]
I Am Weary [Let Me Rest]
In The Highways
The Cox Family
In The Highways
In The Highways
I Am Weary
The Cox Family
I Am Weary
I Am Weary
Keep On The Sunny Side
The Cox Family
Keep On The Sunny Side
Keep On The Sunny Side
Will There Be Any Stars In My Crown?
The Cox Family
Will There Be Any Stars In My Crown?
