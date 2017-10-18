Karine Deshayes
Karine Deshayes
Karine Deshayes Biography (Wikipedia)
Karine Deshayes is a French mezzo-soprano.
Deshayes studied at the Sorbonne, then singing at the Conservatoire de Paris, specializing in baroque music under Emmanuelle Haïm. In 2007 she debuted at the Metropolitan Opera in New York as Siébel in Gounod's Faust.
Karine Deshayes Tracks
Uthal (Hymn to Sleep)
Étienne Méhul
Stabat Mater dolorosa from Stabat Mater in F minor
Giovanni Battista Pergolesi
Uthal - Opera In 1 Act (Overture)
Étienne Méhul
La Bonne chanson Op.61
Gabriel Fauré
Das Paradies und die Peri, Op.50 - Act 3
Robert Schumann, Marita Kvarving Sølberg, Marta Boberska, Karine Deshayes, Frederic Antoun, Ben Johnson, Edwin Crossley-Mercer, Chœur de Radio France, Michael Alber, Orchestre national de France & Jérémie Rhorer
Past BBC Events
Proms 1998: Prom 02
Royal Albert Hall
1998-07-18T04:40:23
18
Jul
1998
Proms 1998: Prom 02
Royal Albert Hall
