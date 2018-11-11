William HowardBritish pianist
William Howard
William Howard Tracks
Concerto for piano and orchestra
Judith Weir
The Sweet Primeroses (Piano Concerto)
Judith Weir
Roses in a Box
Elena Kats‐Chernin
Piano Quartet in A major, 1st movement
Ernest Chausson
Piano Concerto - 1st Movement
Judith Weir
Arise! Arise!
Judith Weir
Ständchen (Serenade)
Franz Schubert
Love Song for Dusty
Cheryl Frances-Hoad
Love Song Op.7 No.1
Josef Suk & William Howard
Romance and Pastorale (Pastorale)
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Piano Concerto 2nd movement, The Sweet Primeroses
Judith Weir
Quintet no. 2 in A major Op.81 for piano and strings
Schubert Ensemble of London, Antonín Dvořák & William Howard
