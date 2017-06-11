Orange GoblinFormed 1995
Orange Goblin
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1995
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7b88d629-5885-41c0-9096-f21cec310692
Orange Goblin Biography (Wikipedia)
Orange Goblin are a heavy metal band from London, England. Formed in 1995, the band's lineup currently consists of singer Ben Ward, guitarist Joe Hoare, bassist Martyn Millard, and drummer Chris Turner.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Orange Goblin Tracks
Sort by
The Devils Whip
Orange Goblin
The Devils Whip
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bloodzilla
Orange Goblin
Bloodzilla
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bloodzilla
Last played on
Scorpionica (Radio 1 Session, 17 Aug 2007)
Orange Goblin
Scorpionica (Radio 1 Session, 17 Aug 2007)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
They Come Back (Harvest of Skulls) (Radio 1 Session, 17 Aug 2007)
Orange Goblin
They Come Back (Harvest of Skulls) (Radio 1 Session, 17 Aug 2007)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Ballad of Solomon Eagle (Radio 1 Session, 17 Aug 2007)
Orange Goblin
The Ballad of Solomon Eagle (Radio 1 Session, 17 Aug 2007)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Blue Snow (Radio 1 Session, 17 Aug 2007)
Orange Goblin
Blue Snow (Radio 1 Session, 17 Aug 2007)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sabbath Hex
Orange Goblin
Sabbath Hex
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sabbath Hex
Last played on
Born With Big Hands
Orange Goblin
Born With Big Hands
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Born With Big Hands
Last played on
Scorpionica
Orange Goblin
Scorpionica
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Scorpionica
Last played on
Red Web
Orange Goblin
Red Web
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Red Web
Last played on
Hot Magic, Red Planet
Orange Goblin
Hot Magic, Red Planet
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hot Magic, Red Planet
Last played on
Red Tide Rising
Orange Goblin
Red Tide Rising
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mortlake
Orange Goblin
Mortlake
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mortlake
Last played on
Upcoming Events
26
Jan
2019
Orange Goblin, PIST (UK) and Blind Haze
Brudenell Social Club, Leeds, UK
8
Feb
2019
Orange Goblin
Kk's Steel Mill, Wolverhampton, UK
9
Feb
2019
Orange Goblin
O2 Academy 2 Liverpool, Liverpool, UK
19
Jul
2019
Orange Goblin, Foreigner, The Darkness, Living Colour, Beth Hart, Anathema, Riverside, Pain of Salvation, The Chris Robinson Brotherhood, The Wildhearts, Crobot, Koyo, Robert Jon and the Wreck, Ritchie Kotzen and Obsessed (NL)
Mote Park, Maidstone, UK
Orange Goblin Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist