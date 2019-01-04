Goldfrapp Biography (Wikipedia)
Goldfrapp are an English electronic music duo from London, formed in 1999. The duo consists of Alison Goldfrapp (vocals, synthesizer) and Will Gregory (synthesizer).
Despite favourable reviews and a short-listing for the Mercury Prize, their 2000 début studio album Felt Mountain did not chart highly. Goldfrapp's second album Black Cherry, which incorporated glam rock and synthpop sounds into their music, was released in 2003. The album influenced the same dance-oriented sound of their third album Supernature. Supernature took Goldfrapp's work further into dance music, and enjoyed international chart success. The album produced three number-one US dance singles, and was nominated for Best Electronic/Dance Album at the 49th Grammy Awards..
Their fourth album Seventh Tree placed a greater emphasis on ambient and downtempo music, drawing inspiration from nature and paganism, while their fifth album, Head First, found the group exploring 1980s-influenced synthpop. Head First also earned the duo their second Grammy Award nomination for Best Electronic/Dance Album in 2010. Goldfrapp released their critically acclaimed sixth studio album, the folktronica-influenced Tales of Us, in September 2013.. Goldfrapp released their seventh studio album, Silver Eye, in March 2017, which debuted at number six on the UK Albums Chart.
- What music are you a fan of?https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05y1p9z.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05y1p9z.jpg2018-02-13T16:34:00.000ZWe asked some musicians we love about the music they love…https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05y1lgh
- Goldfrapphttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p056xynt.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p056xynt.jpg2017-07-25T22:59:00.000ZHighlights of Goldfrapp's set at Glastonbury 2017https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05791cm
- Goldfrapphttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04xyp9w.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04xyp9w.jpg2017-04-25T22:59:00.000ZHighlights of Goldfrapp's set at 6 Music Festival 2017https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04y145d
- Goldfrapp - Strict Machine (Later Archive 2003)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04zrl23.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04zrl23.jpg2017-04-11T09:40:00.000ZGoldfrapp perform Strict Machine on Later... with Jools Holland in 2003https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04zqrzz
- Goldfrapp's Will Gregory on 'Hull's lost eccentric' Basil Kirchinhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04vp3jj.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04vp3jj.jpg2017-03-03T15:02:00.000ZWill Gregory speaks to Kerry Andrew about reclusive sound-collage genius Basil Kirchinhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04vp1c3
- Alison Goldfrapp's musical Christmas gifthttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02fqxgl.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02fqxgl.jpg2014-12-22T11:00:00.000ZAlison Goldfrapp introduces her festive musical gift from the album A Charlie Brown Christmas.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02fqxpt
- Goldfrapp talks to Radcliffe and Maconiehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01sxvs5.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01sxvs5.jpg2014-02-26T16:22:00.000ZAlison Goldfrapp is Mark and Stuart's guest, chatting about her new album-inspired film.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01sxvsq
- Alison Goldfrapp: Why The Sound Of Singing Moves Mehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01gptq1.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01gptq1.jpg2013-08-31T11:44:00.000ZThe iconic voice of Goldfrapp discusses the impact of the human singing voicehttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01fz2h5
- Alison Goldfrapp chats to Radcliffe and Maconiehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01bc0gb.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01bc0gb.jpg2013-06-11T16:02:00.000ZAlison Goldfrapp catches up with Mark Radcliffe and Stuart Maconie.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01b8t0h
