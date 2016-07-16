Leandro Roque de Oliveira (born August 17, 1985), better known by his stage name Emicida, is a Brazilian MC.

The rapper is known for his impromptu rhymes, that made him one of the most respected MCs in Brazil. Regarded as one of the biggest revelations of underground hip hop in his country, Emicida accumulates thousands of hits on every battle in his YouTube page and about 900 thousand views on his MySpace page.