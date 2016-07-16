EmicidaBorn 17 August 1985
Emicida
1985-08-17
Emicida Biography (Wikipedia)
Leandro Roque de Oliveira (born August 17, 1985), better known by his stage name Emicida, is a Brazilian MC.
The rapper is known for his impromptu rhymes, that made him one of the most respected MCs in Brazil. Regarded as one of the biggest revelations of underground hip hop in his country, Emicida accumulates thousands of hits on every battle in his YouTube page and about 900 thousand views on his MySpace page.
Emicida Tracks
Casa
Emicida
Casa
Casa
World Cup Freestyles Brazil: Emicida
Emicida
World Cup Freestyles Brazil: Emicida
World Cup Freestyles Brazil: Emicida
