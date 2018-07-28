HoustonRap artist. Born 26 October 1983
Houston
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1983-10-26
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7b856335-76b2-4787-86ea-c2619383cbb7
Houston Biography (Wikipedia)
Houston Edward Summers IV (born October 26, 1983), better known as Houston, is an American singer, best known for the hit single "I Like That."
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Houston Tracks
Sort by
Your Kinda Love
Houston
Your Kinda Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Your Kinda Love
Last played on
Kiss From A Rose (The Kent Sessions Cover - 28/07/18)
Houston
Kiss From A Rose (The Kent Sessions Cover - 28/07/18)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Like That (feat. Chingy, Nate Dogg & I-20)
Houston
I Like That (feat. Chingy, Nate Dogg & I-20)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01kjgvs.jpglink
I Like That (feat. Chingy, Nate Dogg & I-20)
Last played on
Aint Nothing Wrong
Houston
Aint Nothing Wrong
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Aint Nothing Wrong
Last played on
I Like That (Feat Nate Dogg,Chingy, Nate Dogg & I 20)
Houston
I Like That (Feat Nate Dogg,Chingy, Nate Dogg & I 20)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Back to artist