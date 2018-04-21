Kellie Coffey (born April 22, 1971) is an American country music artist. She made her debut in 2002 with the release of her single "When You Lie Next to Me", a Top 10 hit on the Billboard Hot Country Singles & Tracks (now Hot Country Songs) charts. Her debut album, also titled When You Lie Next to Me, was released the same year on BNA Records, and in 2003, Coffey won the Top New Female Vocalist award from the Academy of Country Music. She was inducted into the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame in 2018.