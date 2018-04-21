Kellie CoffeyBorn 22 April 1971
Kellie Coffey
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1971-04-22
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7b8245d2-e4dc-44c4-beef-739ad26b9df9
Kellie Coffey Biography (Wikipedia)
Kellie Coffey (born April 22, 1971) is an American country music artist. She made her debut in 2002 with the release of her single "When You Lie Next to Me", a Top 10 hit on the Billboard Hot Country Singles & Tracks (now Hot Country Songs) charts. Her debut album, also titled When You Lie Next to Me, was released the same year on BNA Records, and in 2003, Coffey won the Top New Female Vocalist award from the Academy of Country Music. She was inducted into the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame in 2018.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Kellie Coffey Tracks
Sort by
I Would Die For That
Kellie Coffey
I Would Die For That
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Would Die For That
Last played on
Texas Plates
Kellie Coffey
Texas Plates
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Texas Plates
Last played on
Bandwagon
Kellie Coffey
Bandwagon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bandwagon
Last played on
Kellie Coffey Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist