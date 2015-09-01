Chœur de l’armée françaiseFormed 1982
Chœur de l’armée française
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1982
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7b7f4a4f-07a3-4065-b753-d0213cbaed86
Biography (Wikipedia)
The Choir of the French Army (commonly known as the Armed Forces Choir is an official academic ensemble of the Republican Guard of France. Its current director is Major Aurore Tillac. This male-voice choir is composed of 46 professional singers.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tracks
Sort by
La Marseillaise
Claude‐Joseph Rouget de l’Isle
La Marseillaise
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfd6.jpglink
La Marseillaise
Last played on
Back to artist