David AmramBorn 17 November 1930
David Amram
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p04531ty.jpg
1930-11-17
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7b773416-4da4-4397-bf70-0bbc36b3c556
David Amram Biography (Wikipedia)
David Werner Amram III (born November 17, 1930) is an American composer, conductor, multi-instrumentalist, and author. As a classical composer and performer, his integration of jazz (including being one of the first noted as an improvising jazz French hornist), folkloric and world music has led him to work with the likes of Dizzy Gillespie, Lionel Hampton, Willie Nelson, Langston Hughes, Charles Mingus, Pepper Adams, Levon Helm, Betty Carter and Jack Kerouac.
David Amram Tracks
Cantina Latina, Korea 1952
David Amram
Cantina Latina, Korea 1952
Dare To Dream
David Amram
Dare To Dream
Kazoo Story
David Amram
Kazoo Story
Blue Tomorrow
David Amram
Blue Tomorrow
Theme From The Manchurian Candidate
David Amram
Theme From The Manchurian Candidate
Some Soul From Seoul
David Amram
Some Soul From Seoul
Love Is Never Out Of Style (from The Arrangement)
David Amram
Waltz From After The Fall
David Amram
Waltz From After The Fall
Kazoo Story (from The Arrangement)
David Amram
Kazoo Story (from The Arrangement)
Cantina Latina (from The Manchurian Candidate)
David Amram
Kansas 1920
David Amram
Kansas 1920
Theme From 'Splendor In The Grass'
David Amram
Theme From 'Splendor In The Grass'
The Bash Before The Crash 1 (from Splendor in the Grass)
David Amram
The Manchurian Candidate - Summer Affair/Wiggin out in Central Park/Main Theme
David Amram
The Manchurian Candidate - Summer Affair/Wiggin out in Central Park/Main Theme
THE MANCHURIAN CANDIDATE (1962): Main Theme
David Amram
THE MANCHURIAN CANDIDATE (1962): Main Theme
