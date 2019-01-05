StardustOne-time house project "Music Sounds Better With You". Formed December 1997. Disbanded August 1998
Stardust
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1997-12
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7b75e88a-f211-4886-8c3d-dd9d7171eee5
Stardust Biography (Wikipedia)
Stardust were a one-time musical collaborative effort consisting of producers Thomas Bangalter, Alan Braxe, and vocalist Benjamin Diamond. They released their only single, "Music Sounds Better with You", on 20 July 1998.
Stardust Tracks
Music Sounds Better With You
Stardust
Music Sounds Better With You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bw22r.jpglink
Music Sounds Better With You
Music Sounds Better With You (Chateau Flight Remix)
Stardust
Music Sounds Better With You (Chateau Flight Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Music Sounds Better With You (Chateau Flight Remix)
Music Sounds Better With You (Radio Edit)
Stardust
Music Sounds Better With You (Radio Edit)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
