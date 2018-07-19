Dantalian's ChariotFormed July 1967. Disbanded April 1968
1967-07
Dantalian's Chariot was a British psychedelic rock band formed in 1967, led by keyboardist and bandleader Zoot Money, and also featuring Andy Summers (later of The Police). They are best remembered for their single "Madman Running Through the Fields", and for their live performances, which featured early psychedelic light shows. The band would all wear white robes and kaftans in concert, with all of their equipment painted white, to heighten the effect of these light shows. The group disbanded in April 1968, with Summers going on to join Soft Machine and Money joining Eric Burdon & The Animals.
The Madman Running Through The Fields
Fourpenny Bus Ride
Last played on
