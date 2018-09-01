Organisation zur Verwirklichung gemeinsamer Musikkonzepte (German: "Organisation for the Realization of Common Music Concepts"), was an experimental krautrock band, that was the immediate predecessor of the band Kraftwerk. In addition to the founding members of Kraftwerk, Ralf Hütter and Florian Schneider-Esleben, Organisation included Basil Hammoudi, Butch Hauf, and Fred Monicks. The band was assisted by Paul Lorenz, Peter Martini, and Charly Weiss during their career.