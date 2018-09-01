OrganisationKrautrock band with members of Kraftwerk. Formed 1969. Disbanded 1970
Organisation
1969
Organisation Biography (Wikipedia)
Organisation zur Verwirklichung gemeinsamer Musikkonzepte (German: "Organisation for the Realization of Common Music Concepts"), was an experimental krautrock band, that was the immediate predecessor of the band Kraftwerk. In addition to the founding members of Kraftwerk, Ralf Hütter and Florian Schneider-Esleben, Organisation included Basil Hammoudi, Butch Hauf, and Fred Monicks. The band was assisted by Paul Lorenz, Peter Martini, and Charly Weiss during their career.
Organisation Tracks
Cisco
Tony Kofi
Cisco
Cisco
Last played on
Milk Rock
Organisation
Milk Rock
Milk Rock
Last played on
Silver Forest
Organisation
Silver Forest
Silver Forest
Last played on
