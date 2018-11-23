Vesta TilleyBorn 13 May 1864. Died 16 September 1952
Vesta Tilley
1864-05-13
Vesta Tilley Biography (Wikipedia)
Matilda Alice Powles (13 May 1864 – 16 September 1952), was an English music hall performer who adopted, at age 11, the stage name Vesta Tilley and who became one of the most famous male impersonators of her era. She was a star in both Britain and the United States for over thirty years.
Vesta Tilley Tracks
The Army of Today's All Right
Vesta Tilley
The Army of Today's All Right
Following In His Father's Footseps
Vesta Tilley
Following In His Father's Footseps
Following In His Father's Footseps
WESTON/LEE: I've a bit of a 'Blighty One'
Vesta Tilley
WESTON/LEE: I've a bit of a 'Blighty One'
WESTON/LEE: I've a bit of a 'Blighty One'
Jolly Good Luck To The Girl Who Loves A Soldier
Vesta Tilley
Jolly Good Luck To The Girl Who Loves A Soldier
Vesta Tilley Links
