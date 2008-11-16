Fred CouryBorn 20 October 1967
Fred Coury
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1967-10-20
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7b68371a-0780-4fd0-8bda-1f7526210f6e
Fred Coury Biography (Wikipedia)
Fred Coury (born October 20, 1967, in Johnson City, New York) is best known as the drummer for the glam metal band Cinderella. Coury lists Neil Peart, Peter Criss, Bobby Blotzer, John Bonham, Eric Carr, Tommy Lee and Tommy Aldridge as his drumming inspirations.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Fred Coury Tracks
Sort by
Fuel Injection
Fred Coury
Fuel Injection
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fuel Injection
Performer
Last played on
Fred Coury Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist