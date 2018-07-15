JRSouth African Hip-Hop artist Tabure Thabo Bogopa Junior. Born 12 March 1987
JR
1987-03-12
JR Biography
Tabure Thabo Bogopa Junior (born 12 March 1987), who performs under the stage name JR, is a South African rapper. He performs Motswako rap, in both Setswana and English. He had two number 1 hip hop songs as well as two no.1 pop songs on the South African Charts.[citation needed]
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
JR Tracks
African Queen
Thabsie & JR
African Queen
African Queen
Show Dem
JR
Show Dem
Show Dem
Street Studio Liverpool
JR
Street Studio Liverpool
Street Studio Liverpool
I Feel the Blues Movin' In
Dolly Parton
I Feel the Blues Movin' In
I Feel the Blues Movin' In
Do I Ever Cross Your Mind
Atamaniuk, Larry, Casstevens, Mark, Grisman, David, Huskey, JR, JR, Jackson, Jackson, Krauss, Alison, Dolly Parton, Emmylou Harris & Linda Ronstadt
Do I Ever Cross Your Mind
Do I Ever Cross Your Mind
All Eyes On Me (feat. Burna Boy, JR & Da L.E.S.)
AKA
All Eyes On Me (feat. Burna Boy, JR & Da L.E.S.)
All Eyes On Me (feat. Burna Boy, JR & Da L.E.S.)
