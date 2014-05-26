Bob HeatlieBorn 1946
1946
Bob Heatlie Biography (Wikipedia)
Bob Heatlie born Robert Heatlie, 1946, (Craigmillar, Edinburgh) is a Scottish songwriter and producer and has collaborated with many leading music industry figures. He has also been successful in producing musical scores for the television entertainment industry.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
